Deutsche Telekom expands Smart SD-WAN with VeloCloud

Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems arm will offer “VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud” to its corporate customers.



Telekom said software-controlled networks offer customers significant advantages because they are more flexible.



"We are extremely pleased to work with T-Systems to deliver our industry leading SD-WAN, enabling enterprises to reach any cloud more securely and at scale," said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager of the VeloCloud business unit at VMware. "With this technology, we can help organizations undergoing digital transformation with a more efficient and flexible way to deploy, manage, and scale their networks."