Delta Electronics picks MaxLinear’s 2nd Gen PAM4 DSPs

Delta Electronics, Inc., a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, has selected MaxLinear’s second-generation Telluride PAM4 DSPs to develop sub-3.5 watt 100G single lambda DR, FR, and LR optical modules.



The second-generation Telluride family (MxL93515 and MxL93516) extends MaxLinear’s PAM4 DSP offering, by enabling sub-3.5W QSFP28 and SFP-DD 100G optical modules. With support for extended operating temperature, the new Telluride DSPs are also ideally suited for the wireless fronthaul market transition to single lambda 100G optics with reaches up to 10km.



“Building upon the success of our first-generation Telluride PAM4 DSPs, our newest devices enable revolutionary 100 Gbps QSFP28 and SFP-DD modules with sub-3.5W power consumption,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President and General Manager of MaxLinear’s High-Speed Interconnect Group. "We are excited to see the adoption of our latest generation Telluride product family by Delta Electronics, Inc. for its industry leading low power optical modules.”