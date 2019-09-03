Dell'Oro: WiFi 6 Adoption Boosts Sales of Aruba, Extreme, and Huawei

Mixed results characterized the 2Q 2019 Wireless LAN market, according to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group that questions whether 2Q19 is the pause before the storm.



“Overall Wireless LAN market sales were soft, but not unusual compared to prior years. However, what caught our eye was the slowdown in overall unit shipments,” said Tam Dell’Oro, Founder and CEO at Dell’Oro Group. “The slowdown came from midrange and high-end across many manufacturers. In contrast, sales were robust growing well into the double-digits Y/Y at the lower-end price sensitive segment. WiFi 6 is picking up momentum as several additional vendors began shipping products during the quarter such as Cisco, Extreme Networks, and Fortinet. Select vendors with WiFi 6 already shipping enjoyed a surge in sales such as Aruba Networks, and Huawei,” added Dell’Oro.



Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 2Q 2019 Quarterly Report:





Sales within China outpaced all other regions of the world.

Sales to the lower-Education vertical industry bounced back after declining for several quarters, while notable strength was observed in the government and manufacturing sectors.

NBASE-T ports rose sharply Q/Q, a trend we forecast to continue.