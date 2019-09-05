Dell'Oro: DWDM systems revenue grew 8% Y/Y in 1H19

The market for DWDM systems significantly grew year-over-year (Y/Y) in the first half of 2019, according to Dell'Oro Group, in part because the comparative period, 1H 2018, includes much lower sales into China caused by the US ban on ZTE.





In 1H 2019, Ciena held nearly 30 percent share of the optical DWDM market outside of China due to the company’s dominance in North America and growing share in international markets.

Ciena’s revenue grew over 20 percent Y/Y.

During this period, Huawei held the second-highest share outside of China even though the company’s market share declined slightly from both full-year 2018 and 1H 2018.

Nokia continued to hold the third-highest share outside of China with revenue growth in the period exceeding the market average percentage growth of 5 percent.

Some highlights: