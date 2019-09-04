Dell'Oro: 25 Gbps Ethernet adapter gain share

Shipments of Ethernet controllers and adapters marked the first sequential growth year-over-year (Y/Y) in 2Q 2019, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. The 25 Gbps continues to gain share in the Cloud and Enterprise markets.



“Shipments of 10 Gbps controllers and adapters were stronger than expected with demand from general enterprises and lower-tier Cloud service providers. Meanwhile, 25 Gbps continues to gain momentum across key vendors in the high-end Enterprise market,” said Baron Fung, Director, at Dell’Oro Group. “Among the major Cloud service providers, which generally deploy 25, 40, and 50 Gbps ports, growth was mixed, as select companies are still undergoing server capacity digestion. Thus, we continue to anticipate great volatility in this sector for these higher-speed ports.”



Additional highlights from the Controller and Adapter 2Q 2019 quarterly report include:





Total controller and adapter port shipments increased 3 percent quarter-over-quarter (Q/Q) in 2Q 2019.

Average sell price per port increased 6 percent Q/Q, which contributed to higher sequential revenue growth.

Amazon still commands more than 90 percent share of the Smart NIC market by ports shipped, although Broadcom and Mellanox gained share.