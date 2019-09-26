DE-CIX upgrades at EdgeConneX Munich

DE-CIX is upgrading its current equipment within the EdgeConneX facility in Munich, Germany, to a capacity of more than 1 terabyte.
DE-CIX has maintained network and peering infrastructure at Landsberger Strasse 155 – now the EdgeConneX Munich facility -- for the past ten years. Thanks to a growing number of customers with 100 Gigabit Ethernet connections serving over 140 Autonomous System Numbers, peak traffic now exceeds 36 Gbps.
