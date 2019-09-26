DE-CIX upgrades at EdgeConneX Munich

DE-CIX is upgrading its current equipment within the EdgeConneX facility in Munich, Germany, to a capacity of more than 1 terabyte.



DE-CIX has maintained network and peering infrastructure at Landsberger Strasse 155 – now the EdgeConneX Munich facility -- for the past ten years. Thanks to a growing number of customers with 100 Gigabit Ethernet connections serving over 140 Autonomous System Numbers, peak traffic now exceeds 36 Gbps.





“Expanding our capacity with EdgeConneX was a natural choice in a competitive market known for tight data center real estate,” adds Dr. Thomas King, CTO at DE-CIX. “For businesses of all sizes and industries, the ability to interconnect to networks locally and access cloud onramps is more important than ever. This is a trend we see not just in Munich but in our other German markets as well. With our infrastructure upgrade in the EdgeConneX Munich facility, we are further driving our customers’ abilities to peer regionally while remotely accessing our other locations including Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, New York, Madrid, Marseille, Lisbon, Palermo and Istanbul.”