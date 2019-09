Shares in Datadog (Nasdaq: DDOG) surged 39% above the IPO price to close at $37.55 on the first day of trading.



DataDog is a monitoring service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.In its S-1 filing, the company disclosed revenue of $153.4 million for the first half of 2019.DataDog was founded in 2010 and is based in New York.