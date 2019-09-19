CyrusOne builds largest colo data center in Dublin

CyrusOne commenced construction pf its first data center campus in Dublin, Ireland.



Upon completion, the Dublin I campus will comprise three separate two-story buildings, offering 360,000 square feet of data center space. The facility will be among the first CyrusOne data centers in Europe to deploy closed-loop chilled-water cooling. This highly efficient system uses an air-cooled chiller technology with an integrated compressor and condenser that cools the closed-loop of water, dramatically reducing water consumption during the cooling process.



CyrusOne’s goal is to source 100% renewable power.“Ireland is an incredibly attractive place to do business, and Dublin, in particular, has established itself as one of the world’s thriving tech hubs,” said Tesh Durvasula, President - Europe, CyrusOne. “The level of demand for spaces from enterprise customers has been great, even in these early stages of construction.”