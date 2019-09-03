Credo ships HiWire Active Electrical Cables

Credo announced the production availability of HiWire Active Electrical Cables (AEC).



The company says its AECs provide plug and play, deterministic, persistent in-rack and inter-rack connections at lower cost and lower power of alternative optical approaches. Additionally, the AEC family provides system level, in-cable speedshifting providing seamless connectivity of 50G PAM4 enabled switch ports to widely available 25G NRZ based servers.



Credo is showcasing the AEC product family at the China International Optical Expo (CIOE 2019) in Shenzhen, China, through September 7.









HiWire AECs provide a full solution for layer 1 and 2 interconnect to deliver persistent and deterministic connectivity necessary for the next generation of data centers as the industry moves to 400G and beyond.



The founding companies of the HiWire Consortium are: Accton Technology, Alpha Networks, Arrcus, Bizlink, Cameo Communications, Zhejiang Canaan Technology, Centec Networks, Chelsio Communications, Credo, Dell EMC, Delta Electronics, Edom Technology, Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co.(Foxlink), Innovium, Barefoot Networks (an Intel Company), Inventec, Juniper Networks, Keysight Technologies, Quanta, Senao, Spirent Communications, Steligent Information Technologies Co., Wistron, Wistron NeWeb, and Wywinn Corporation. A new HiWire Consortium has been established to pursue the standardization and certification of a new category of Active Electrical Cables (AEC). The group is dedicated to the establishment and ongoing development of an AEC standard that defines a specific implementation of the many industry MSAs and a formal certification process. This will enable an ecosystem of trusted Plug and Play AECs, available from multiple sources, for the hyperscale data center, telecom and enterprise markets.

“Our Credo connectivity solutions are being widely deployed in cloud, service provider, and enterprise networks,” said Jeff Twombly, VP of Marketing and Business Development Credo. “The addition of our HiWire AECs allow system providers to move rapidly to 400G while striking a strategic balance with CapEx and OpEx.”