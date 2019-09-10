Citrix enhances its SD-WAN via partnership with Palo Alto Networks

Citrix is collaborating with Palo Alto Networks to enable easy deployment and management of next-generation firewalls within Citrix SD-WAN.
“Applications and workloads are migrating to the cloud at a very aggressive rate and security needs to follow them,” said Chalan Aras, Vice President, SD-WAN and Intelligent Traffic Management, Citrix. “With Palo Alto Networks, we can deliver an advanced SD-WAN security solution that enables companies to protect users, data and applications across branches, data centers and public clouds in a simple, flexible way.”
With the integration of the Palo Alto Networks VM-Series virtual next-generation firewalls and Prisma Access with the Citrix SD-WAN solution (formerly NetScaler SD-WAN), distributed enterprises can enhance their network and cloud protection.
Capabilities include:
- Build and enforce consistent access control policies based on applications and users across network and cloud
- Automate provisioning of Palo Alto Networks VM-Series next-generation firewall (NGFW) on the Citrix 1100 appliance, as a virtual network function (VNF)
- Automate connections to Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access cloud-based firewalls for consistent policy enforcement
- Streamline provisioning of multi-layer security services from Citrix SD-WAN Orchestrator, available via Citrix Cloud
- Apply security zone segmentation to protect users, applications, and data
http://www.citrix.com/sdwan