Citrix enhances its SD-WAN via partnership with Palo Alto Networks

Citrix is collaborating with Palo Alto Networks to enable easy deployment and management of next-generation firewalls within Citrix SD-WAN.



“Applications and workloads are migrating to the cloud at a very aggressive rate and security needs to follow them,” said Chalan Aras, Vice President, SD-WAN and Intelligent Traffic Management, Citrix. “With Palo Alto Networks, we can deliver an advanced SD-WAN security solution that enables companies to protect users, data and applications across branches, data centers and public clouds in a simple, flexible way.”



With the integration of the Palo Alto Networks VM-Series virtual next-generation firewalls and Prisma Access with the Citrix SD-WAN solution (formerly NetScaler SD-WAN), distributed enterprises can enhance their network and cloud protection.



Capabilities include:



Build and enforce consistent access control policies based on applications and users across network and cloud

Automate provisioning of Palo Alto Networks VM-Series next-generation firewall (NGFW) on the Citrix 1100 appliance, as a virtual network function (VNF)

Automate connections to Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access cloud-based firewalls for consistent policy enforcement

Streamline provisioning of multi-layer security services from Citrix SD-WAN Orchestrator, available via Citrix Cloud

Apply security zone segmentation to protect users, applications, and data

“In today’s hybrid, multi-cloud world, security needs to be as agile as your applications, data and users,” said Adam Geller, senior vice president, Products, Palo Alto Networks. “Together with Citrix, we can deliver an integrated set of products that provide a consistent level of protection to users across the network and both public and private clouds.”http://www.citrix.com/sdwan