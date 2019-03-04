CIG announces 400G, 200G and 100G optical mModules

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG) announced a full line-up of 400G, 200G and 100G optical modules for datacenter applications at ECOC 2019, Dublin, Ireland. The line of products consists of the following:
- 400G QSFP56-DD FR4/LR4 and DR4
- 200G QSFP56-FR4, both digital (DSP) and analog (CDR) versions
- Next generation 100G QSFP28-DR1/FR1/LR1, CWDM4, LR4
“Adding a full line of 400G, 200G and 100G optical modules into our product offering reaffirms our commitment to bring innovative high-quality, low-cost and low-power technologies into the industry,” said Gerry Wong, CEO of CIG. “Specifically, CIG was one of the first companies to introduce 400G QSFP56-DD FR4 module into the market. Earlier this year, CIG announced the world’s first 200G analog CDR based optical module for datacenter interconnect application which, together with our large scale, high quality automated manufacturing capabilities, allows CIG to quickly meet the needs of the telecom and datacom markets.”
Vladimir Kozlov, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of LightCounting Market Research, added, “Sales of next generation Ethernet transceivers are on track to exceed $200 million in 2019 and reach $4 billion by 2024. Our market forecast report assumes that suppliers will be able to scale up production volumes and reduce cost to enable rapid adoption of next generation Ethernet transceivers.”
CIG’s 400G FR4, 100G single wavelength (100G DR1 and FR1), and legacy 100G (100G LR4 and CWDM4) modules are generally available (GA). 400G DR4 modules will be available in 4Q 2019. 200G FR4 modules based on analog CDR or DSP are under development and expected to sample in early 4Q 2019. GA is expected in late 4Q 2019.
Lumentum to divest certain transceiver product lines to CIG
Lumentum announced plans to sell certain optical transceiver product lines developed and manufactured by its subsidiary Oclaro Japan to Cambridge Industries Group (CIG). The sale is not expected to impact the guidance ranges provided on February 5, 2019 for Lumentum's third fiscal quarter, ending March 30, 2019. Revenue attributable to the products to be sold in the proposed transaction is approximately $20 million of the $50 million to $55 million of datacom revenues previously included in Lumentum's guidance for the third fiscal quarter of 2019.
CIG also entered into a long-term strategic supply agreement for Lumentum's photonic chips.
