CIG announces 400G, 200G and 100G optical mModules

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG) announced a full line-up of 400G, 200G and 100G optical modules for datacenter applications at ECOC 2019, Dublin, Ireland. The line of products consists of the following:





Lumentum announced plans to sell certain optical transceiver product lines developed and manufactured by its subsidiary Oclaro Japan to Cambridge Industries Group (CIG). The sale is not expected to impact the guidance ranges provided on February 5, 2019 for Lumentum's third fiscal quarter, ending March 30, 2019. Revenue attributable to the products to be sold in the proposed transaction is approximately $20 million of the $50 million to $55 million of datacom revenues previously included in Lumentum's guidance for the third fiscal quarter of 2019.CIG also entered into a long-term strategic supply agreement for Lumentum's photonic chips.