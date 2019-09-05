Ciena posts revenue of $961 million, up 17%, as non-telco sales increase

Ciena reported revenue of $960.6 million for its fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2019, up 17.3% year over year. Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter 2019 was $86.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $50.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the fiscal third quarter 2018.



"We delivered another quarter of outstanding financial results as we benefit from our strong competitive position within the industry and continue to gain market share," said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. "Looking ahead, fiscal 2019 will be an extraordinary year for Ciena, including substantial revenue growth and increased profitability."



Some highlights:





Non-telco represented 41% of total revenue

Direct web-scale contributed over 26% of total revenue

EMEA revenue up 39% YoY

North America revenue up 24% YoY, with telco and web-scale growth

WaveLogicAi has 128 total customers with 16 new wins in Q3

Waveserver has 142 customers with 8 new wins in Q3

Two 10%-plus customers represented a total of 25% of revenue

Cash and investments totaled $842.9 million