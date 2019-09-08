Chile studies subsea cable to Asia

Chile's telecommunications regulator his continuing to study the feasibility of direct subsea cable system from South America to Asia. Current connections are routed either via the United States or Europe. Chile's President, Sebastián Piñera, has expressed his support for the study.



The government has now awarded a contract valued at US$2.9 million to Telecommunications Management Group Inc. and WFN Strategies LLC to provide an assessment of the economic, technical and legal issues concerning the project.



https://www.subtel.gob.cl/mtt-adjudica-elaboracion-del-estudio-de-factibilidad-del-cable-submarino-asia-sudamerica/



