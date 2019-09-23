Centera and Credo partner on Single-Lambda 100G PAM4

Centera Photonics and Credo, which specializes in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology, are partnering on a low power, cost and performance optimized 100G-DR/FR QSFP28 optical module.



Centera and Credo are showcasing the 100G-DR modules at ECOC 2019 in Dublin.



“Credo’s purpose built mixed signal optical DSP solutions provide the precise balance between performance, power, and price to enable mass deployments of 100Gbps Single-Lambda optical modules,” said Jeff Twombly, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Credo. “Combined with Centera’s optical engine technology and transceiver-level expertise, we are able to deliver world class solutions to our mutual customers that achieve the best overall system performance, signal integrity, and power efficiency.”“Centera’s proprietary silicon optical engine sets a new frontier for next-generation of single-wave 100G optical interconnects in datacenter applications,” said Dr. Brian Lan, Centera’s R&D Director. “Credo’s power optimized optical DSP allowed us to quickly develop and deliver best in class 100G production modules for our data center customers.”http://www.credosemi.com