Caixin: Huawei to Raise $844 Million in First On-Shore Bond Sales

Huawei Technologies is seeking to raise RMB 6 billion (US$844 million) in its first sale of bonds to the domestic market, according to Caixin, a business journal in China. The article states that Huawei plans to use the funds for working capital and to maintain financial stability. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction are listed as underwriters.



https://www.caixinglobal.com/2019-09-12/huawei-to-raise-844-million-in-first-on-shore-bond-sales-101461554.html