Broadcom delivers dual 400G MACSec PHY

Broadcom is now shipping a dual 400G MACSec PHY with AES-256 designed to address security requirements for high speed interconnects in modern network infrastructure including hyper-scale, cloud, service provider and enterprise networks.



Broadcom's BCM81343 quadruples the switch bandwidth capability of the previous generation duall 100G MACSec PHY by offering dual 400G ports. The device supports the IEEE 1588 precision time protocol (PTP) providing accurate clock timing for time-sensitive transactions and mission-critical tasks.



BCM81343 Product Highlights





Dual 400GbE PHY supporting CDAUI8, CDAUI4 electrical interfaces for QSFP-DD & OSFP optical modules

Supports MACSec in applications from 10G to 400G

Support MACSec in both 400G retiming & 400G<->100G (reverse gearbox) applications

IEEE 802.1AE 256-bit MACSec supporting data rates from 10G to 400G

IEEE 1588 supporting up to Class-C to meet stringent 5G timing requirements

Proven interoperability with Broadcom switch ASICs and ASSPs using 28-Gbaud PAM-4 and NRZ SerDes

Pin-compatible to Broadcom’s standard 400G reverse gearbox and retimer devices for easy upgrade

Low power 16nm CMOS technology





“Data privacy and security have become critical in the data center and cloud infrastructure given the increasing number of security breaches. As cloud and service providers transition their networks to 400G Ethernet to support the growing demand for higher bandwidth and emerging 5G services, it’s imperative that their 400G networks be equipped with 400G MACSec to protect against intrusion attacks, wiretapping and other threats,” said Lorenzo Longo, senior vice president and general manager of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom. “Expanding upon Broadcom’s industry-leading 400G PAM-4 PHY portfolio, the BCM81343 is the first commercial 400G MACSec PHY that delivers up to 800G of switch bandwidth with PTP time-stamping for 5G applications.”