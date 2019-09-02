Broadcom announces PCIe Gen 4.0 switch and retimer

Broadcom's new PCIe Gen 4.0 ExpressFabric switch family, including switches and a retimer, has entered commercial production.



The new PEX88000 switch family ranges from 26 to 98 lanes and ports and is designed for high-throughput and low-latency applications such as deep learning, high performance computing (HPC) and NVMe all-flash arrays.



The PEX88T32 retimer is based on Broadcom's existing PCIe Gen 4.0 SerDes IP that has been used in a wide-variety of Broadcom connectivity and storage solutions, and offers seamless integration with PCIe switches.







"The growth of data center workloads and applications continues to scale at a rapid pace, as machine learning and data inference platforms create new ways to transfer, analyze, optimize, store and use data. The adoption of innovative, next-generation technologies is vital for the creation and sustainability of smarter, optimized data centers," said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Group at Broadcom. "The PEX88000 family of switches and retimer equip the ecosystem with the critical building blocks needed to scale connectivity using PCIe Gen 4.0 inside data centers, resulting in improved performance, efficiency and throughput."Since its initial sampling in 2018, the PEX88000 switch family has been tested extensively. The PEX88000 family of switches and retimer are essential to interconnect GPGPUs, compute accelerators, CPUs, SSDs and NICs in data intensive, and latency sensitive applications.https://www.broadcom.com/products/pcie-switches-bridges/expressfabric/gen4