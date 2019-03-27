Broadband Forum updates Connect Home specs

Broadband Forum has released the latest version of its Connected Home standard User Services Platform (USP) alongside new Wi-Fi data models as part of TR-181.



USP 1.1 enables new deployments to implement quickly into existing infrastructure via support of MQTT, a commonly used protocol in many different aspects of the Connected Home.



The Broadband Forum said its new release also provides northbound REST APIs, which define a standard way of communicating with USP controllers to efficiently manage USP Agents and connected devices integrated with USP. The first version of the Compliance Test Plan is also given in USP 1.1, paving the way for more interoperable solutions in the future by ensuring quality USP implementations.



At the same time, Broadband Forum has published the TR-181 2.13 device data models which defines data models for all types of TR-069 and USP-enabled devices, including end-user devices, Wi-Fi access points, residential gateways, and other network infrastructure devices. This standard incorporates the Wi-Fi Alliance’s Data Elements specification to provide standards-compliant means to periodically retrieve data from USP devices via USP controllers and provide support for real-time control of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through a standardized model of controls and sensors.



The TR-181 data models also provide support for home networks with Multi-AP deployments and the latest Wi-Fi standards, 802.11ax and WPA3. This avoids the need for proprietary data models to be developed by different vendors, unifying Wi-Fi management for all types of deployments.



“The number of connected smart home devices is expected to overtake smartphones by 2021 and this represents a lucrative opportunity for operators,” said Geoff Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at Broadband Forum. “For this opportunity to be realized, standards, which were incredibly important in the mass deployment of broadband networks, are vital for creating a stable ecosystem for Connected Home implementations at scale. These latest updates aim to bring exactly that, positioning USP as the standardized, open, and interoperable platform for smart home and Wi-Fi management.”



https://www.broadband-forum.org/





The Broadband Forum is launching a new Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) project to define the architecture and requirements for a disaggregated BNG control plane and user plane which separates the control plane and data plane.



BNG disaggregation is expected to bring benefits such as centralized locations for configuration and IP address management, leading to faster delivery of new services. The work will also ensure the control plane and user plane can be easily scaled according to customer demand.