Boingo to launch CBRS commercial services

Boingo Wireless will launch initial commercial deployment (ICD) of the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band following the FCC’s public notice of approval.



Boingo’s neutral host CBRS network expands wireless coverage and capacity at large venues to accommodate mobile demands and deliver a seamless and secure connected experience.



A CBRS pioneer, Boingo deployed the first known CBRS network at a major airport when it launched a private LTE cellular network on the 3.5 GHz band at Dallas Love Field Airport, which services more than 15 million passengers annually. CBRS is part of Boingo’s wireless convergence portfolio that leverages licensed, unlicensed and shared spectrum. Boingo partners with airports, stadiums, office buildings, military bases, multifamily communities and other commercial properties to power networks that meet connectivity demands of today, and can scale to support content consumption in the 5G era.



“Since joining the Alliance, Boingo has been one of the strongest advocates for CBRS and OnGo™,” said Alan Ewing, executive director of the CBRS Alliance. “With the newly-announced commercial availability of OnGo services on the CBRS band, businesses can explore a variety of deployment options to support their connectivity needs, including neutral host leveraging private LTE. We at the Alliance applaud Boingo’s active support and continued commitment in helping to realize the potential of OnGo.”





