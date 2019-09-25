Bigleaf raises $21 million for its SD-WAN

Bigleaf Networks, a start-up based in Beaverton, Oregon, announced $21 million in Series B funding for its cloud-first SD-WAN.



Bigleaf says that while current networking technologies have been built for the large enterprise use-case of site-to-site networking, there is a gap for SMB and mid-sized companies seeking SD-WAN solutions.



Bigleaf is exclusively focused on partner-led channels, including telecom operators.



The funding round was led by Updata Partners with participation from the Oregon Venture Fund, SeaChange Fund, and other existing investors.



https://www.bigleaf.net