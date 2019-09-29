Bharti deploys Huawei's microwave for 1 Gbps backhaul links

Bharti India is deploying enhanced MIMO microwave links from Huawei.



The enhanced MIMO solution of 5G microwave will deliver 1Gbps capacity over a single 28Mhz channel.



Bharti India has deployed more than 100 hops of the enhanced MIMO microwave links.



Huawei said that by adding carrier aggregation technology to the enhanced MIMO link can increase capacity to 2Gbps MIMO link with additional 28Mhz spectrum.



Bharti relies heavily on microwave transmission for its network in India.