Australia's NBN Co adopts Infinera Transcend network automation

NBN Co, Australia’s wholesale open-access broadband provider, is deploying Infinera’s Transcend software-defined networking (SDN) solution to implement self-healing capabilities across its 60,000-kilometer fiber optic transit network.



Infinera’s SDN-based dynamic service rerouting capabilities for DWDM-based networks allow network operators to restore customer services by automatically rerouting traffic when faults occur.



NBN Co’s network enhancements are based on Infinera’s 7300 multi-haul DWDM platform with Infinera’s Transcend SDN solution spanning several transport layer technologies – such as optical DWDM layers and electrical Optical Data Unit (ODU) switching layers – to provide end-to-end service control and enable SDN-based service control for Infinera’s optical and packet-optical transport portfolio. It also offers open and standards-based RESTful northbound interfaces to provide real-time, programmable multi-layer control to higher-layer controllers and provides a foundation to introduce programmable networking and automation in the NBN Co environment.



NBN Co’s transit network is a backbone network of fiber optic cables that links hubs across Australia to the wider nbn broadband access network that connects homes and businesses. This network moves large aggregate volumes of data between locations, delivering capacity to homes and businesses. The network connects to NBN Co’s 121 points of interconnection (POIs) – typically located at telephone exchanges – which are where phone and internet providers plug their own networks into the NBN Co access network. The reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) technology enhancements introduced on the Infinera 7300 Series Multi-Haul Transport Platform will allow NBN Co to increase its network resiliency and reliability by introducing automatic service restoration capabilities across its transit network.



“The Transcend SDN solution was deployed and integrated with our systems, giving us the capability to increase service availability to some of the most remote locations across Australia,” said NBN Co’s Chief Network Deployment Officer, Kathrine Dyer. “This will give our network increased resiliency and help ensure that our customers get the best possible experience when migrating to NBN Co’s broadband access network.”



“We are delighted to work with NBN Co by providing innovative software and automation solutions that help them overcome the challenges of operating a large nationwide network,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera.



https://www.infinera.com/press-release/NBN-Co-Adopts-Infinera-Transcend-Network-Automation-Solution