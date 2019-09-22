AT&T signs new renewable energy purchases

AT&T announced new Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) with Invenergy and Duke Energy Renewables for new wind and solar projects. These purchases push AT&T to over 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy commitments.



The new purchases will support wind and solar projects, developed by Invenergy, delivering 800 megawatts (MW) of sustainable energy, as well as 160 MWs of wind energy generated by the Frontier Windpower II project, developed by Duke Energy Renewables.



“AT&T is investing in renewable energy because it is good for our planet and our business,” said Charlene Lake, Chief Sustainability Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility. “AT&T’s new renewable energy purchases are a milestone in our company-wide efforts to help address climate change, and they will deliver important benefits to our bottom line.”