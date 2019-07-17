AT&T awards IT outsourcing contract to Tech Mahindra

AT&T has awarded a multiyear contract to Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra Ltd. to accelerate AT&T’s IT network application, shared systems modernization and movement to the cloud. Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T’s network and shared systems. The transformation roadmap also aims to optimize AT&T’s IT application footprint by aggregating functionalities, while optimizing business processes, costs, efficiencies and overall quality.



Jon Summers, CIO, AT&T Communications, said, “Our agreement with Tech Mahindra is another step forward in delivering greater flexibility across our IT operations. This includes optimizing our core operations and modernizing our internal network applications to accelerate innovation as we march forward to our goal of a nationwide 5G network by the first half of 2020. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will ultimately help accelerate our network operations and overall technology leadership.”







In addition, Microsoft will tap into the innovation AT&T is offering on its 5G network, including to design, test, and build edge-computing capabilities. With edge computing and a lower-latency 5G connection enabled through AT&T’s geographically dispersed network infrastructure, devices can process data closer to where decisions are made. Recently, Microsoft and AT&T worked together to test an edge computing-based tracking and detection system for drones. With more connected devices and the growing demand for streaming content from movies to games, businesses and consumers require ever-increasing network capabilities. Microsoft and AT&T announced an extensive, multiyear alliance under which Microsoft will be the preferred cloud provider for non-network applications. Specifically, AT&T will provide much of its workforce with Microsoft 365, and plans to migrate non-network infrastructure applications to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.AT&T said the alliance is part of its broader public cloud first strategy to consolidate data center infrastructure and operations. AT&T is becoming a “public cloud first” company by migrating most non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024.“AT&T and Microsoft are among the most committed companies to fostering technology that serves people,” said John Donovan, CEO, AT&T Communications. “By working together on common efforts around 5G, the cloud, and AI, we will accelerate the speed of innovation and impact for our customers and our communities.”“AT&T is at the forefront of defining how advances in technology, including 5G and edge computing, will transform every aspect of work and life,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “The world’s leading companies run on our cloud, and we are delighted that AT&T chose Microsoft to accelerate its innovation. Together, we will apply the power of Azure and Microsoft 365 to transform the way AT&T’s workforce collaborates and to shape the future of media and communications for people everywhere.”In addition, Microsoft will tap into the innovation AT&T is offering on its 5G network, including to design, test, and build edge-computing capabilities. With edge computing and a lower-latency 5G connection enabled through AT&T’s geographically dispersed network infrastructure, devices can process data closer to where decisions are made. Recently, Microsoft and AT&T worked together to test an edge computing-based tracking and detection system for drones. With more connected devices and the growing demand for streaming content from movies to games, businesses and consumers require ever-increasing network capabilities.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, "This is a step towards elevating Tech Mahindra's long standing strategic relationship with AT&T to help make the vision of a 5G-enabled future, a reality. As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is betting big on 5G – network of the future, and is focused on technology-led innovation to enable digital transformation for our customers globally."Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business and the CEO, Network, Tech Mahindra, said, "Our aim is to significantly boost AT&T's 5G time-to-market and simultaneously reduce their cost of ownership by automating aspects of their network lifecycle. We look forward to a continued strategic relationship with AT&T to drive innovation in technology and network ecosystem while delivering value and quality to our customers.