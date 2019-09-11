AT&T has reached an inflection point in its efforts to virtualize its network and implement software-defined controls.
AT&T confirmed that 75% of the data traffic running through its multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) tunnels, which connect the core elements of its network, is now under SDN control.
https://about.att.com/innovationblog/2019/09/delivering_sdn_promise.html
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
AT&T: 75% of MPLS tunnel data traffic under SDN control
AT&T has reached an inflection point in its efforts to virtualize its network and implement software-defined controls.