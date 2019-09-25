Aryaka extends SD-WAN with HybridWAN capability

Aryaka has extended its Global Managed SD-WAN with a HybridWAN capability, where a combination of Aryaka’s Layer 2 core connectivity and Aryaka-managed internet connectivity will provide a more flexible experience.



The Aryaka core option offers guaranteed performance for business-critical traffic, while the Internet option offers cost-effective transport for non-priority traffic, an ‘Internet-first’ paradigm for enterprise connectivity that tracks the ‘cloud-first’ paradigm for applications. This also helps enterprises consolidate their branch appliances resulting in a lower TCO.Aryaka said its HybridWAN is combined with two additional innovations to help secure SD-WAN adoption; zone-based firewall capabilities and micro-segmentation in support of multi-tenancy.The Aryaka service integrates edge intelligence, security, application optimization and visibility. Zones extend Aryaka’s existing north-south access firewall to east-west, such as separating employee, DMZ and external LANs. Micro-segmentation then extends this partitioning, either within a single enterprise or as part of a multi-tenant branch, across the SD-WAN.“Aryaka has been at the forefront of these two trends, offering the first truly global managed SD-WAN Service,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. “We’re now enhancing this even further with additional flexibility and choice, but not at the expense of added complexity, such as when an enterprise must manage different WAN providers and technologies or a traditional MPLS service where direct cloud connectivity takes extra effort.”https://www.aryaka.com/