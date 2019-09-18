Arista Networks announced CloudVision 2019, a software platform designed to bring cloud network operations to enterprise customers through a network-wide suite of automation, telemetry, and analytics.



Hitless change controls, including customizable workflows to orchestrate task scheduling, modal awareness, and live change control monitoring

Data plane visibility, including the ability to consume flow-data from sFlow and IPFIX

Device Analyzer, providing endpoint inventory and behavioral analysis for all connected devices and helping to proactively identify security threat vectors

New topology overlay views, including network events and segmentation mappings

Network-wide Search, for tracking down key items across the historical time-series

Customizable rules engine, for creating customer-specific network compliance rules and associated events

The company said its CloudVision builds on its cognitive management plane framework. The idea is to provide a consistent management plane across data center, campus wired and wireless, and public cloud use-cases. CloudVision includes centralized provisioning, end-to-end time-series visibility, network-wide topology views, compliance reporting, and analytic-driven event notifications across wired and wireless networks/Key Capabilities in CloudVision 2019:The CloudVision 2019 software release and Ansible Playbooks for CloudVision are in customer trials now and will be generally available in October, 2019.