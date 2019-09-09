Anritsu to show 116-Gbps PAM4 error detector

At the upcoming ECOC 2019 in Ireland later this month, Anritsu will host demonstrations of its new 64,2GBaud NRZ / 58,2GBaud PAM4 Error Detector for the MP1900A Signal Quality Analyzer-R. The analyzer is a high-performance Bit Error Rate Tester (BERT) that accurately measures communications equipment, next-generation high-speed electronic and optical devices, including those for M2M and IoT applications, and optical transceivers used in high-end servers.



The new 64,2GBaud NRZ / 58,2GBaud PAM4 ED card for the MP1900A Signal Quality Analyzer-R is an R&D, high-performance Error Detector supporting signal integrity evaluation on high-speed interfaces. The new ED pluggable card offers switchable NRZ and PAM4 signal analysis, high-accuracy Bit and Symbol Error Ratio measurement, world-beating PAM4 Rx Sensitivity, Clock Recovery and Equalizer.



The first demonstration will show the new PAM4 Error Detector card combined with the existing high quality PAM4 Pulse Pattern Generator, to prove key capabilities for signal integrity and compliancy testing towards the latest standards in 200G, 400G and 800G transmission, such as MSB/LSB Bit Error Ratio and PAM4 Symbol Error Ratio, up to 58,2G Clock Recovery, 58,2GBaud PAM4 Receiver Sensitivity down to 36mV, Received Signal Equalization to compensate the impact of losses from PCBs and cables.



As an additional unique value in the market, MP1900A multichannel signal generation, combined with 25/50/100/200/400G FEC patterns emulation and jitter tolerance testing, enables accurate evaluation of the true performance of optical transceiver modules in real life working conditions.



In a second joint demonstration with Teledyne-LeCroy, the MP1900A SQA-R Platform, ready for PCIe Gen3, Gen4 and Gen5, will be shown in full automatic calibration, Rx/Tx PCIe Device testing, Link Training verification and Jitter Tolerance validation. The stressed signal calibration will be performed on a Teledyne-LeCroy LabMaster oscilloscope with a single SW tool controlling the whole test system.

https://www.anritsu.com/en-US/test-measurement/news/news-releases/2019/2019-08-28-us02