AMS-IX, DE-CIX and LINX develop a universal IX-API

Three of the leading Internet exchange providers, AMS-IX, DE-CIX and LINX, announced a universal IX-API designed serve as a common technical communication protocol enabling communication between various software applications.



The idea is to create a common interface for provisioning key services at multiple exchanges, by creating a simpler platform for customers and offering an easier way to connect.The three IX partners said their IX-API allows users to self-manage their existing and new interconnection services, such as peering, more effectively.“At AMS-IX, we are very proud that the three largest exchanges join forces, collaborate and have reached consensus to deliver the common IX-API project. In a very competitive market, we have found a common ambition and drive for the greater good of the internet,” stated Henk Steenman, Chief Technology Officer, AMS-IX.“DE-CIX ambition has always been to make customers life easier and connect them anywhere needed on the planet. Therefore, we are pleased to have come together with our partners to create this IX-API from scratch. We are convinced that this new industry standard will be adopted by other Internet Exchanges and interconnection providers,” said Dr Thomas King, Chief Technology Officer, DE-CIX.“Our software and engineering teams have collaborated, working hard to create this modern RESTful API based on OpenAPI Specification v3 for managing IXPs customers and services,” commented Richard Petrie, Chief Technology Officer, LINX.