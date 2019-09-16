Aligned Energy completes phase one of Ashburn data center

Aligned Energy completed phase one of its hyperscale data center campus in Ashburn, Virginia. The initial 368,755 square-foot, 60 MW facility will be followed by a 409,000 square-foot, 120 MW development on the 26-acre campus. At full build, the planned Aligned Ashburn campus will offer over 1 MM square feet of space and 180 MW of total critical load in the heart of Loudoun County, Virginia — the nation’s most robust data center market.



Aligned Ashburn sits atop major fiber and conduit routes, providing access to more than 50 carriers in the immediate area. The company notes that its new flagship Ashburn data center campus is located less than 800 feet from the original UUNET-managed MAE East Exchange — the first Internet Exchange Point (IXP).