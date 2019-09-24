ADVA leads PEARLS project to integrate quantum-dot lasers onto ePICs

ADVA is leading a three-year initiative funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF) to create advanced optical transceiver chiplets for data center interconnect (DCI) applications.



The project entitled “Photonic Embedding of Active Region Laser chips in Silicon (PEARLS)” aims to integrate quantum-dot lasers onto silicon-based electro-photonic integrated circuits (ePICs). By combining silicon photonics, BiCMOS electronics and lasers on a single chip, the size and cost of optical transceivers can be dramatically reduced. The three-year project involves a consortium comprising ADVA, FormFactor, Fraunhofer IZM, IHP, IHP Solutions, Sicoya, Technion and the University of Kassel.



“With this project we’re taking integration and compact design to new levels. By squeezing more technology onto a single chip than ever before, we’re creating a platform for miniaturized optical transceivers able to deliver the space and bandwidth density needed for tomorrow’s DCI networks,” said Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP, advanced technology, ADVA. “PEARLS not only paves the way for a new generation of intra-data center transceivers, but also facilitates more compact and cost-effective integrated coherent transmitter-receiver optical sub-assemblies (IC-TROSAs) for inter-data center applications.”ADVA also noted that the PEARLS project is aiming to take a silicon-based electro-photonic chip platform – which offers monolithic integration of electronics and photonics as already proven in the ADVA-led SPEED project – and extend it to incorporate a third key element: Nanotechnology lasers will be added to the chip, saving space and reducing energy consumption compared to off-chip approaches. This will be achieved with quantum dots just a few nanometers in size. Able to withstand extreme temperatures, they facilitate wafer-scale integration without the need for a thermo-electric cooler or a hermetic package.“Within this very exciting project, IHP will develop the technology platform. Together we’re breaking new ground and laying the foundations for the next generation of low-energy, space-efficient optical transceivers,” commented Bernd Tillack, managing director, IHP GmbH. “The PEARLS project will pave the way for optical transceiver chiplets – modular transceiver chips with an unprecedented level of optical and electronic integration. Built on top of a standard BiCMOS process flow, the new technology will also be a major step forward for sustainable DCI networking.”