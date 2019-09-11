ADTRAN cites momentum with XGS-PON

ADTRAN cited deployments of its XGS-PON solutions over the past year by network operators in North America, Europe and the Pacific Rim to deliver multi-gigabit services for residential, commercial, industrial and governmental broadband programs.



According to the IHS Markit | Technology Broadband Aggregation Equipment Market Tracker - Q1 2019, ADTRAN is a leading supplier based on ports shipped in North America, EMEA, and South and Central America regions with its 10G EPON, XGS-PON and NG-PON2 solutions. National network operators in Australia, regional service providers and utilities across North America, and alternative operators in Europe are using 10G PON delivered by the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 and SDX 6000 SD-Access platforms.



“Service providers realize they can differentiate themselves by choosing 10Gbps capable point-to-multipoint fiber access technology over traditional, decades-old technologies, creating the most efficient, flexible, scalable and robust service delivery network,” ADTRAN Chief Technology Officer of EMEA and APAC Ronan Kelly said. “We are enjoying tremendous traction with our XGS-PON solutions amongst every service provider type, in almost every region around the world, as providers look to build networks that support Gigabit Society services and applications, setting them apart from their traditional competitors.”ADTRAN also announced that Australia’s national broadband network builder and operator NBN Co presented ADTRAN with its 2019 “We Are Fearless” award at the “nbn Supplier Summit” in Sydney, Australia. ADTRAN is working with NBN Co and other partners to help build Australia’s national broadband access network “nbn” by 2020.“We value the wise counsel and expertise ADTRAN brings to all our endeavors, be it technology or advice on partnerships and why an open, multi-vendor ecosystem is important,” NBN Co CFO Philip Knox said. “We are pleased to recognize ADTRAN for being fearless in advocating this approach, as well as helping us provide high-speed broadband to our customers.”