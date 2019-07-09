Acacia unveils 1.2T Single-Chip, Single-Channel Module

Acacia Communications introduced a single-chip coherent module delivering 1.2 Terabit (1.2T) on a single-channel.





Cisco agreed to acquire Acacia Communications for $70.00 per share in cash, or for approximately $2.6 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities. The deal is expected to close during the second half of Cisco's FY2020. Acacia employees will join Cisco's Optical Systems and Optics business within the networking and security business under David Goeckeler.Acacia, which is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts and is publicly traded ((NASDAQ: ACIA), develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, including digital signal processing / photonic integrated circuit modules, and transceivers.In May, Acacia posted Q1 2019 revenue of $105.2 million, up 44% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 47.4%. GAAP net income was $7.0 million and non-GAAP net income was $15.4 million.Cisco said Acacia's technology will enrich its optical systems portfolio, allowing customers to transition from chassis-based systems to pluggable technology to simplify operations and reduce network complexities.On a conference call, Cisco said it is also committed to supporting Acacia's current business including existing and future customers.