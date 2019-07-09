Acacia unveils 1.2T Single-Chip, Single-Channel Module

Acacia Communications introduced a single-chip coherent module delivering 1.2 Terabit (1.2T) on a single-channel.
The AC1200-SC2 module leverages Acacia’s 3D shaping technology, which is designed to optimize fiber capacity and reach by filling gaps in margin and spectrum. The module is capable of adapting to any channel spacing up to 150 GHz.
Acacia said that the AC1200-SC2 this fine-tuned adjustment of the modulation order and baud rate provides network operators with the ability to adapt the transmission characteristics to meet the requirements of both greenfield and brownfield deployments. It also provides network operators with a straightforward channel plan roadmap.
Acacia plans to demonstrate its AC1200-SC2 module at the upcoming European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) taking place September 22 - 26, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland.
“We believe that Acacia’s industry-first innovation of a 1.2T single-channel transmission via a single-chip coherent module will help our customers address the needs of network operators,” said Benny Mikkelsen, Chief Technology Officer of Acacia Communications. “The module’s high-performance and flexibility make our AC1200-SC2 module ideally suited for multi-haul applications ranging from high-capacity 1.2T DCI edge to the most challenging terrestrial and submarine networks that require 400G channels and QPSK modulation.”
http://ir.acacia-inc.com/news-releases/news-release-details/acacia-communications-demonstrate-industry-first-coherent-12t
Cisco to acquire Acacia for Coherent Optics
Cisco agreed to acquire Acacia Communications for $70.00 per share in cash, or for approximately $2.6 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities. The deal is expected to close during the second half of Cisco's FY2020. Acacia employees will join Cisco's Optical Systems and Optics business within the networking and security business under David Goeckeler.
Acacia, which is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts and is publicly traded ((NASDAQ: ACIA), develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, including digital signal processing / photonic integrated circuit modules, and transceivers.
http://ir.acacia-inc.com/static-files/3364e03b-6e70-4933-8c93-84b6fe4c74df
In May, Acacia posted Q1 2019 revenue of $105.2 million, up 44% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 47.4%. GAAP net income was $7.0 million and non-GAAP net income was $15.4 million.
Cisco said Acacia's technology will enrich its optical systems portfolio, allowing customers to transition from chassis-based systems to pluggable technology to simplify operations and reduce network complexities.
On a conference call, Cisco said it is also committed to supporting Acacia's current business including existing and future customers.
Acacia, which is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts and is publicly traded ((NASDAQ: ACIA), develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, including digital signal processing / photonic integrated circuit modules, and transceivers.
http://ir.acacia-inc.com/static-files/3364e03b-6e70-4933-8c93-84b6fe4c74df
In May, Acacia posted Q1 2019 revenue of $105.2 million, up 44% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 47.4%. GAAP net income was $7.0 million and non-GAAP net income was $15.4 million.
Cisco said Acacia's technology will enrich its optical systems portfolio, allowing customers to transition from chassis-based systems to pluggable technology to simplify operations and reduce network complexities.
On a conference call, Cisco said it is also committed to supporting Acacia's current business including existing and future customers.