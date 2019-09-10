Dynamic spectrum sharing with with 3.5 GHz CBRS network





A tremendous amount of mid-band spectrum is opening up for enterprises, mobile network operators, cable operators, and new players, Kurt Schaubach, CTO of Federated Wireless, thanks to dynamic spectrum sharing with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).



This video covers:

* The CBRS ecosystem and commercial rollout timeline

* Who is Federated Wireless and what are its key technologies

* How CBRS creates access to spectrum for densification of existing networks and entry for new players

* CBRS in 4G and 5G scenarios

