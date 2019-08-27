ZTE reports 1H19 revenues of US$6.23B, up 13% yoy

ZTE reported operating revenue of RMB 44.61 billion for the first half of 2019, representing an increase of 13.1% compared with the same period last year. Net profit amounted to RMB1.47 billion, representing an increase of 118.8%, compared with the same period last year. Basic earnings per share was RMB 0.35.



Some highlights:





Production has begun on ZTE's 5G wireless system chipsets and transport switching network.

The company has completed the design and mass production of the 7nm chipsets, and embarked on the R&D of the 5nm chipsets.

ZTE’s financial-class distributed database GoldenDB has more than 100 patent applications. It is the only product that passed the certification of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, with all the 50 tests earning full score.

ZTE has been collaborating with universities across China to recruit over 5000 5G innovative staff members, further enhancing the company's innovative capability.

As of June 30, 2019, ZTE had applied more than 74,000 patents with over 36,000 global patents granted and over 3,700 5G patents.

Three cybersecurity laboratories have been set up in Nanjing, Rome and Brussels to provide customers and regulators with transparent security verification.

In the first half of the year, the company has signed 25 5G commercial contracts worldwide, covering China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and other major 5G markets.

ZTE’s 5G end-to-end commercial products and solutions as well as the full series of NR products have achieved all-band, all-scenario coverage.

In the Wireline Networks, ZTE’s 5G transport end-to-end products have completed more than 30 commercial trials and existing network tests. ZTE’s three-in-one chipset has achieved the lowest latency in the industry.

Moreover, ZTE’s beyond 100G OTN takes the lead in terms of network performance while its 200G OTN has been commercialized on a large scale, and its single-carrier 400G OTN has set a new record of the furthest transmission distance.

ZTE has been in cooperation with more than 20 operators worldwide 5G terminals.

In the first half of 2019, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G was launched in various countries.