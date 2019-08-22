Zayo to provide London-Amsterdam link for global media company

Zayo was selected by a global media company to deliver connectivity between two key production hubs in Amsterdam and London.



As part of the deal, Zayo will extend its network reach to Hilversum Media Park, which is located just outside Amsterdam and is home to a number of national, European and global media companies. In addition, Zayo will also extend and upgrade its network reach in Rotterdam, the second-largest city in the Netherlands and a key hub for the logistics and petrochemical industry.



“Our extensive experience working with broadcasters and content distributors means we understand just how crucial reliable, diverse and low-latency connectivity is to their overall business,” said Ian Cunningham, Zayo’s managing director for Europe. “We’re excited that this customer has chosen to trust Zayo with this vital element of their business.”