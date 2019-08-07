Zayo plans new Salt Lake City to Denver route

Zayo is building a new long haul fiber network between Salt Lake City to Denver. Construction started last quarter and is anticipated to be completed in 2021.



The build will span more than 500 route miles along Interstate 70, a key transportation and commerce corridor. The route, which will be primarily underground, offers unique connectivity and diversity between Salt Lake City and Denver. Zayo’s existing route connects the two cities through Wyoming and into Utah.







The route will tie together two high-growth western markets and states. Colorado is among the nation’s fastest growing states with a diverse base of business and industry. Its economic growth has been driven by technology, aerospace, healthcare and“This flagship route will provide diversity that no other provider can offer,” said Dennis Kyle, senior vice president of Mountain Region at Zayo. “With many Silicon Valley companies relocating their offices to Salt Lake City and Denver, Zayo is well positioned to provide them with high-capacity fiber infrastructure to fuel their growth and innovation.”