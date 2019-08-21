Xilinx's Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA boasts 35 billion transistors

Xilinx has expanded its 16nm Virtex UltraScale+ family to now include the world's largest FPGA — the Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P.



The new VU19P FPGA boasts 35 billion transistors, the highest logic density and I/O count on a single device, according to Xilinx. The device could be used for enabling emulation and prototyping of tomorrow's most advanced ASIC and SoC technologies, as well as test, measurement, compute, networking, aerospace and defense-related applications.



The VU19P FPGA features 9 million system logic cells, up to 1.5 terabits per-second of DDR4 memory bandwidth and up to 4.5 terabits per-second of transceiver bandwidth, and over 2,000 user I/Os. It is 1.6X larger than its predecessor and what was previously the industry's largest FPGA — the 20 nm Virtex UltraScale 440 FPGA.



"The VU19P enables developers to accelerate hardware validation and begin software integration before their ASIC or SoC is available," said Sumit Shah, senior director, product line marketing and management, Xilinx. "This is our third generation of world-record FPGAs. First was the Virtex-7 2000T, followed by the Virtex UltraScale VU440, and now the Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P. But this is more than silicon technology; we're providing robust and proven tool flows and IP to support it."



"Arm relies on Xilinx devices as part of our process for validating our next-generation processor IP and SoC technology," said Tran Nguyen, director of design services, Arm. "The new VU19P will further enable Arm, and many others in our ecosystem, to accelerate the design, development and validation of our most ambitious roadmap technologies."



The VU19P will be generally available in the fall of 2020.



https://www.xilinx.com/news/press/2019/xilinx-announces-the-world-s-largest-fpga-featuring-9-million-system-logic-cells.html