Whitepaper on 5G Security

A newly published whitepaper on The Evolution of Security in 5G, explores improvements in 5G technologies encryption, authentication, integrity protection, privacy and network availability of:
- the unified authentication framework that enables seamless mobility across different access technologies and support of concurrent connections
- User privacy protection for vulnerable information often used to identify and track subscribers
- Secure Service-Based Architecture (SBA) and slice isolation optimizing security that prevents threats from spreading to other network slices
- Improving SS7 and Diameter protocols for roaming
- Adding native support for secure steering of roaming (SoR), allowing operators to steer customers to preferred partner networks – improving the customer experience, reducing roaming charges, and preventing roaming fraud
- Improved rogue base station detection and mitigation techniques
- And even more proprietary operator and vendor analytics solutions that offer additional layers of security
The 60-page whitepaper was created by a working group of 5G Americas’ Board of Governors member companies and project leaders Sankar Ray from AT&T and Mike Geller from Cisco.