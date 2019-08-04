Whitepaper on 5G Security

A newly published whitepaper on The Evolution of Security in 5G, explores improvements in 5G technologies encryption, authentication, integrity protection, privacy and network availability of:





the unified authentication framework that enables seamless mobility across different access technologies and support of concurrent connections

User privacy protection for vulnerable information often used to identify and track subscribers

Secure Service-Based Architecture (SBA) and slice isolation optimizing security that prevents threats from spreading to other network slices

Improving SS7 and Diameter protocols for roaming

Adding native support for secure steering of roaming (SoR), allowing operators to steer customers to preferred partner networks – improving the customer experience, reducing roaming charges, and preventing roaming fraud

Improved rogue base station detection and mitigation techniques

And even more proprietary operator and vendor analytics solutions that offer additional layers of security





The 60-page whitepaper was created by a working group of 5G Americas’ Board of Governors member companies and project leaders Sankar Ray from AT&T and Mike Geller from Cisco.