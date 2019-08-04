Sunday, August 4, 2019

Whitepaper on 5G Security

A newly published whitepaper on The Evolution of Security in 5G, explores improvements in 5G technologies encryption, authentication, integrity protection, privacy and network availability of:

  • the unified authentication framework that enables seamless mobility across different access technologies and support of concurrent connections
  • User privacy protection for vulnerable information often used to identify and track subscribers
  • Secure Service-Based Architecture (SBA) and slice isolation optimizing security that prevents threats from spreading to other network slices
  • Improving SS7 and Diameter protocols for roaming
  • Adding native support for secure steering of roaming (SoR), allowing operators to steer customers to preferred partner networks – improving the customer experience, reducing roaming charges, and preventing roaming fraud
  • Improved rogue base station detection and mitigation techniques
  • And even more proprietary operator and vendor analytics solutions that offer additional layers of security

 The 60-page whitepaper was created by a working group of 5G Americas’ Board of Governors member companies and project leaders Sankar Ray from AT&T and Mike Geller from Cisco.

