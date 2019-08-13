Vodafone launches commercial 5G in Ireland

Ericsson and Vodafone Ireland have launched the first commercial 5G network in Ireland. The 5G service is now live across locations in Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Galway and Waterford.



Vodafone Ireland has deployed Baseband 6630 and AIR 6488 products from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, Vodafone Ireland has activated the network over their recently acquired 5G spectrum.



At the launch, John Griffin, Managing Director of Ericsson Ireland said: “We work closely with our customers to be at the forefront of technology and we were the first to support the launch every generation of mobile technology in Ireland. We are therefore proud to support the first 5G launch, too.



“Ericsson has been investing in Ireland for 60 years. Our Research and Development centre in Athlone is still one of the biggest in the country, where they’re currently developing key components of 5G networks and firmly putting Ireland on the map of 5G innovation.





