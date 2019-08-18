VMware to acquire Veriflow for network visibility/assurance

VMware announced its planned acquisition of Veriflow, a start-up offering tools for network verification, assurance, and troubleshooting. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Specifically, Veriflow provides:





Network modeling in software;

Verifying network connectivity and application availability as well as segmentation assurance; and,

Preflight modeling and What-If capabilities to analyze proposed network changes, thus reducing network outages and maintenance windows.

Earlier this year, VeriFlow introduced its CloudPredict SaaS version which offers visibility and assurance across public cloud network deployments. The SaaS is built on the Veriflow verification and analytics platform.Veriflow is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Menlo Ventures, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense.