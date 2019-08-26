Video - SD-WAN Security: 3 Things Customers Look For - Fortinet





MEF Annual Meeting – July/August 2019, Joan Ross, Field CISO, Fortinet, highlights 3 key things customers are looking for with SD-WAN security and shares her view on the importance of MEF standardization work on the subject.



“MEF’s work is so important right now to SD-WAN and specifically to SD-WAN security….We look at the customers who are using SD-WAN….and how MEF can help drive standards so that across SD-WAN solutions – whether at the customer level or the service provider level – the integration is seamless and security means the same thing across, end to end."



MEF’s Application Security for SD-WAN project – jointly led by Fortinet – is focused on defining policy criteria and actions to protect applications (application flows) over an SD-WAN service. Work includes defining threats, security functions, and security policy terminology and attributes, and then describing what actions a security policy should take in response to certain threats.



Download the SD-WAN Standard

In July 2019, MEF published the industry’s first global standard defining an SD-WAN service and its service attributes to help accelerate SD-WAN market growth and facilitate creation of powerful new hybrid networking solutions that are optimized for digital transformation. MEF’s SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) standard describes requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks irrespective of the underlay technologies or service providers who deliver them. Download here: https://www.mef.net/resources/technic...



To explore the latest on industry innovations and engage with industry-leading service and technology experts, attend MEF19 (http://www.MEF19.com), held 18-22 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.