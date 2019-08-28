Verizon Australia to provide business services via NBN Co.

Verizon Australia will provide NBN Co. sourced business connectivity services to Australian enterprise and government customers.



Verizon has provided managed network and security services to enterprise and government customers in Australia for over 20 years including 75-plus Commonwealth and State Government agencies in Australia.



Verizon said its enterprise customers will continue to be able to take advantage of the company’s entire suite of Managed Network Services - including Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Virtual Network Service (VNS) bundles - with Enterprise Ethernet connectivity directly sourced from NBN Co.’s enterprise-grade infrastructure.Robert Le Busque, regional managing director of Verizon in Australia, New Zealand and India said, “A robust network is the backbone of any business, and particularly today, where digital business is the norm, and organisations are increasingly looking for scalable, flexible network capacity to support global growth. Verizon is pleased to be able to present a compelling alternative to Australian enterprises and government businesses.”Verizon manages 500,000+ network, hosting, and security devices and 5,000+ networks in 150+ countries with a global IP network spanning over 1.3 million network route kilometers.