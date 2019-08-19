U.S. adds 46 more Huawei international offices and affiliates to Entity List

The U.S. Department of Commerce confirmed a 90-day extension allowing vendors to continue the shipment of certain U.S. technology products to Huawei.



"As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei’s products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “Simultaneously, we are constantly working at the Department to ensure that any exports to Huawei and its affiliates do not violate the terms of the Entity Listing or Temporary General License.”



The U.S. Department of Commerce also added 46 additional Huawei affiliates and international offices to the Entity List. This includes Huawei affiliates in Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, China (Hui Tong Business Ltd.; Shanghai HiSilicon Technologies Co.; Shenzhen HiSilicon Technologies Co.), Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, and UK (or Integrated Photonics Ltd.; Huawei Technologies, and Huawei Software Technologies Co.).



The Department also noted that, since May, it has added over one hundred persons or organizations to the Entity List in connection to Huawei.



https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2019/08/department-commerce-adds-dozens-new-huawei-affiliates-entity-list-and