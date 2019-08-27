TPx picks ADVA's Ensemble software for uCPE

TPx, which provides unified communications, managed IT, network security and network connectivity to over 53,000 customer locations across the U.S., has selected ADVA's Ensemble software as the basis of a new universal customer premises (uCPE) platform.



ADVA's virtualization suite will be used to power TPx's ReadyEdge uCPE offering, enabling it to quickly and easily roll out and manage multiple dynamic virtual network functions (VNFs) for its enterprise customers. Services such as managed SD-WAN and firewall products will be deployed on a single dedicated hardware device at customer sites.



“With this solution, TPx will consolidate a number of appliances into a single service platform based on an open white box uCPE architecture that is reliable, scalable and proven in the field. We’ll be able to support today’s services such as SD-WAN and firewalls at more flexible cost points than we can with dedicated appliances,” said Jared Martin, VP, MSx managed services, TPx. “Leveraging the ADVA Ensemble suite also enables us to offer our customers new services delivered dynamically and on demand, without having to change the hardware. That gives them the agility and responsiveness they need.”





