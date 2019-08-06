Toshiba's PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts 6.4GB/s read time, up to 30TB capacity

At this week's Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California, Toshiba Memory is showcasing the industry’s fastest-class PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs for enterprise applications.



The drives achieve a sequential read performance of over 6.4GB/s. The CM6 Series SSDs support dual-port PCIe Gen4 x4 lanes and are NVMe 1.4 compliant. The family of enterprise NVMe SSDs will be available in a 2.5-inch form factor with capacity points from 800GB to 30TB, and 1 or 3 drive writes per day endurance options.



