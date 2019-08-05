Toshiba intros highest-performing NAND

Toshiba Memory America launched of a new Storage Class Memory (SCM) called "XL-FLASH" that is based on its BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and sits between DRAM and NAND flash.



The new XL-FLASH is designed for low latency and high performance in data center and enterprise storage. Sample shipments will start in September, with mass production expected to begin in 2020. XL-FLASH will initially be deployed in an SSD format but could be expanded to memory channel attached devices that sit on the DRAM bus, such as future industry standard non-volatile dual in-line memory modules (NVDIMMs).



Key Features





128 gigabit (Gb) die (in a 2-die, 4-die, 8-die package)

4KB page size for more efficient operating system reads and writes

16-plane architecture for more efficient parallelism

Fast page read and program times. XL-FLASH provides a low read latency of less than 5 microseconds, approximately 10 times faster than existing TLC2