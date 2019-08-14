ThousandEyes adds support for Alibaba Cloud to its global monitoring

ThousandEyes is boosting its Asia-Pacific monitoring capabilities with support for Alibaba Cloud. Specifically, ThousandEyes added 19 Alibaba Cloud regions worldwide, plus 13 new Cloud Agent locations across Asia-Pacific, including four new locations in India, bringing ThousandEyes Asia-Pacific vantage points to a total of 53 cities and global vantage points to a total of more than 180 cities. This latest expansion adds to ThousandEyes' existing Cloud Agent locations in IaaS providers, which currently includes 15 AWS regions, 15 GCP regions and 25 Azure regions.



"Global organizations today run on the Internet, connecting applications and services to end-users everywhere, and making deep Internet visibility non-negotiable, which is especially relevant for companies operating in Asia-Pacific where heavy sovereign controls impact Internet performance and digital experience," said ThousandEyes vice president of product Joe Vaccaro."



https://www.thousandeyes.com/press-releases/expanding-global-multi-cloud-monitoring-alibaba-cloud