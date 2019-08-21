TeraPixel Technologies announced that it recently taped out its 5nm "Extrixa Processor".
The deep-learning AI processpr is the world's first chip that uses TSMC 5nm.
TeraPixel Technologies expects to tape out the second version with the same functions as the product version with SRAM and other functional blocks. The comopany is targeting commercial release in 2021.
TeraPixel tapes out its 5nm AI chip
