Telstra sells 3 data centers, exits Ooyala

Telstra announced the sale of three international data centres for $160 million, yielding a nine times EBITDA multiple and $110 million gain on sale. Media reports identified the buyer as I-Squared Capital, a private equity fund.



Telstra also announced the sale of its Edison Exchange in Brisbane for $57 million. The company has also restructured its Telstra Ventures arm and exited its Ooyala business.



In 2014, Telstra acquired Ooyala, a Silicon Valley-based provider of video streaming and analytics, for US$270 million. Telstra had previously invested US$61 million in Ooyala over the past two years. Ooyala harnesses the power of big data to help broadcasters, operators and media companies build more engaged audiences and monetize video with personalized, interactive experiences for every screen.